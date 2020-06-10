Disneyland Resort proposes reopening on July 17

The Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, Ca., has proposed plans for a phased reopening in July, pending state and local government approvals. Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park are scheduled to open July 17, the day Disneyland marks its 65th anniversary. Both will open with limited capacity, a reservation system, and with enhanced health and safety measures. The Downtown Disney District, with unique shopping and dining experiences, reopens July 9. DisneyÕs Grand Californian Hotel & Spa and DisneyÕs Paradise Pier Hotel are set to reopen July 23. (Credit: Disneyland Resort)

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park have proposed a plan to reopen on July 17, according to the company’s web site.

Disney is awaiting state and local government approval but if that plan is approved the parks will reopen on the 65th anniversary of the park’s original debut in 1955.

Both of the Anaheim theme parks will open with a new reservation system, limited capacities, and measures to enhance health and safety.

The nearby Downtown Disney area is set to reopen July 9.

