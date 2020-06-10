Disneyland Resort proposes reopening on July 17

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park have proposed a plan to reopen on July 17, according to the company’s web site.
Disney is awaiting state and local government approval but if that plan is approved the parks will reopen on the 65th anniversary of the park’s original debut in 1955.
Both of the Anaheim theme parks will open with a new reservation system, limited capacities, and measures to enhance health and safety.
The nearby Downtown Disney area is set to reopen July 9.
