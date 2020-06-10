Disneyland Resort proposes reopening on July 17

California

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, Ca., has proposed plans for a phased reopening in July, pending state and local government approvals. Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park are scheduled to open July 17, the day Disneyland marks its 65th anniversary. Both will open with limited capacity, a reservation system, and with enhanced health and safety measures. The Downtown Disney District, with unique shopping and dining experiences, reopens July 9. DisneyÕs Grand Californian Hotel & Spa and DisneyÕs Paradise Pier Hotel are set to reopen July 23. (Credit: Disneyland Resort)

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park have proposed a plan to reopen on July 17, according to the company’s web site.

Disney is awaiting state and local government approval but if that plan is approved the parks will reopen on the 65th anniversary of the park’s original debut in 1955.

>> CLICK HERE FOR CONTINUING CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Both of the Anaheim theme parks will open with a new reservation system, limited capacities, and measures to enhance health and safety.

The nearby Downtown Disney area is set to reopen July 9.

COVID-19 resource links:

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Sunday Service
Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know