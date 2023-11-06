On Friday, one of Disney’s beloved families will be making their return to the “Happiest Place on Earth,” when Disneyland officially opens the new-and-improved Adventureland Treehouse.

Previously themed after the 1999 animated film “Tarzan,” the new Adventureland Treehouse is going back to its roots, returning to its original ties to the 1960 adventure classic, “Swiss Family Robinson.”

The new treehouse pays homage to the original attraction, which opened in 1962 following the success of the film.

More than two years ago, fans said goodbye to Tarzan’s Treehouse and Disneyland promised a fresh and vibrant reimagining of the attraction for the next generation to enjoy.

“The Adventureland Treehouse will showcase wonderous new environments created amongst the branches of a giant tree on the shores of the Jungle River, where guests will once again enter by the giant waterwheel and follow the wood rope stairways up, up, up into the boughs,” Disney wrote in a November 2022 blog post.

The daughter’s astronomer’s loft reflects her affinity for tracking stars, planets and comets with her many telescopes. (Christian Thompson/Disneyland Resort)

The twin brothers have packed their room with an impossibly large collection of plants and animals, all living in harmony with one another. (Christian Thompson/Disneyland Resort)

On Friday, Disneyland released new photos and a first look video that reveals the many interactive rooms and dreamy hideaways that park visitors can experience when the rope drops at the reimagined playground.

“The video explores the mother’s music den, sons’ nature room and daughter’s astronomer’s loft among the tree’s massive boughs,” Disney officials said. “It also offers a glimpse at the ground-level kitchen and dining room, plus the father’s art studio.”

Guests can experience the Adventureland Treehouse for themselves when it opens to the public Nov. 10.