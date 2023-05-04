The Disneyland Resort has continued work towards making theme park expansion plans a reality.

Resort officials invited its Anaheim neighbors to community coffee events at local parks so officials can explain what the proposed plan, known as Disneyland Forward, entails and give residents a chance to ask questions about the proposed expansion.

Officials have been holding these events since 2022, after announcing its expansion intentions in March 2021.

The Disneyland Forward community coffee schedule is as follows:

• May 20, Ponderosa Park, 2100 S. Haster St.

• June 3, Walnut Grove Park, 905 S. Anaheim Blvd.

• June 10, Boysen Park, 951 S. State College Blvd.

• July 8, Maxwell Park, 2655 W. Orange Ave.

• July 22, Barton Park, 800 S. Agate St.

• Aug. 12, Juarez Park, 841 S. Sunkist St.

• Sept. 9, Pearson Park, 400 N. Harbor Blvd.

• Oct. 14, Ronald Reagan Park, 945 S. Weir Canyon Rd.

Each event will run from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

The proposed plan details the ways in which officials want to update and renovate the Anaheim theme park. The project will include new attractions, shops and restaurants within its existing 490-acre footprint, the Los Angeles Times reported.

In 2021, Disney officials told media outlets they did not plan to ask the city of Anaheim for more space for the theme park extension, but will add new additions to the park in the underdeveloped areas around the resort, which the company already owns.

Specifically, officials want to add new theme park additions around the two Disney hotels west of the theme parks and in the site of a parking lot east of the resort, the Times reported.

The plan also seeks to update the zoning code for the undeveloped areas so theme park, hotel, retail, dining and entertainment additions could be built on the land. Disney officials previously wanted to add a third entrance to the resort but those plans never materalized.

The company has not announced how much a possible expansion would cost, but it previously stated that the endeavor would be privately funded.

While Disney hasn’t officially announced how the theme park expansion will materialize, many Disney fans have theorized that Disneyland could get “Tangled,” “Frozen,” or “Zootopia” inspired lands, along with others.

Other parts of the resort, specifically Downtown Disney, have undergone recent renovations that aren’t a part of the Disneyland Forward project, according to the Orange County Register.

Some restaurants, like Catal Restaurant and its outdoor bar, Uva Bar, closed to make way for the new additions to the downtown district.