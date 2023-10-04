Disneyland is launching a limited-time kids’ ticket deal that can be used for visits to the “Happiest Place on Earth“ beginning in early 2024.

Beginning on Oct. 24, guests can purchase kids’ tickets for as low as $50 per child per day and be able to choose between one-, two- or three-day park ticket options.

The ticket deal is available for children between the ages of 3 and 9.

Guests can also upgrade the tickets to park hopper tickets or add on additional services like Disney Genie+.

Currently, two-day, one-park per day tickets cost $270 for kids, while three-day, one park per day tickets cost $340, according to the Disneyland website.

Tickets purchased using the limited-time deal will be valid from Jan. 8 – March 10, 2024, and aren’t subject to blackout dates, but reservations are still required. Guests have 13 days to use the tickets after the first day of use.

In addition to the ticket deal, Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway and The Little Mermaid ~ Ariel’s Undersea Adventure will be added to the Genie+ service. Guests can also book reservations 180 days in advance when the calendar opens up later this month.

The Disneyland Resort is currently celebrating the Halloween season until Oct. 31