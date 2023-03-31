An Autopia driver’s license, signed by Walt Disney, sold for $12,500 Thursday night at the Nate D. Sanders Auctions event.

The Autopia driver’s license is from 1955, the same year Disneyland opened, and Disney’s signature can be seen written across the back of the license. The license initially belonged to a 10-year-old boy who visited the attraction during its inaugural year, according to a news release.

An Autopia driver’s license, signed by Walt Disney, sold for $12,500 Thursday night at the Nate D. Sanders Auctions. (Nate D. Sanders Auction)

The Autopia driver’s license is from 1955, the same year Disneyland opened, and Disney’s signature can be seen written across the back of the license. (Nate D. Sanders Auction)

An Autopia driver’s license, signed by Walt Disney, sold for $12,500 Thursday night at the Nate D. Sanders Auctions event. (Nate D. Sanders Auction)

The license also references the Autopia attraction as the “Richfield Autopia.” The Richfield Oil Corporation sponsored the attraction until 1970, according to a Disneyland blog.

The Autopia ride has undergone multiple changes throughout the years and was once known as the “Fantasyland Autopia” and the “Rescue Rangers Raceway,” according to multiple theme park blogs.

Other Disneyland collectibles were auctioned off at the Art of Disneyland Auction on March 25 and 26.

During the auction, items like an Autopia vehicle and a bench from Main Street USA from the 1970s were available for purchase, the Orange County Register reported.