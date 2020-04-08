1  of  2
Breaking News
Bernie Sanders drops out of presidential race One killed in west Fresno house fire

COVID-19 Information

News Coverage

Symptoms

Prevention

School Closures

Disneyland may take your temperature once park reopens

California

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FRESNO, Calif. (CNN Newsource) — Once Disney amusement parks reopen, you might have to get your temperature taken at the security checkpoint.

>> CLICK HERE FOR CONTINUING CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Disney executive Bob Iger spoke about the new normal for the amusement parks in an interview with Barron’s Magazine.

He said temperature screenings are a possibility to meet health guidelines and make visitors feel safe.

Disneyland in Southern California and Walt Disney World in Florida are closed during the pandemic.

Parts of Shanghai Disney Resort have reopened and it’s already implementing new guidelines regarding health and safety.

According to the company, every guest will have to go through a temperature screening, wear a mask, and maintain social distancing while in shops, lines, and restaurants.

COVID-19 resource links:

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know