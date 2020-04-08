Disneyland may take your temperature once park reopens

FRESNO, Calif. (CNN Newsource) — Once Disney amusement parks reopen, you might have to get your temperature taken at the security checkpoint.

Disney executive Bob Iger spoke about the new normal for the amusement parks in an interview with Barron’s Magazine.

He said temperature screenings are a possibility to meet health guidelines and make visitors feel safe.

Disneyland in Southern California and Walt Disney World in Florida are closed during the pandemic.

Parts of Shanghai Disney Resort have reopened and it’s already implementing new guidelines regarding health and safety.

According to the company, every guest will have to go through a temperature screening, wear a mask, and maintain social distancing while in shops, lines, and restaurants.

