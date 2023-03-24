The Sleeping Beauty castle is seen at Disneyland on Oct. 14, 2019. (KTLA)

After a trip to the Disneyland Resort, guests may want to bring a piece of the Disney magic by purchasing Minnie ears, the latest spirit jersey, or even taking a miniature version of their favorite ride home.

Fortunately, there is another way guests can experience the “Happiest Place on Earth” at home. Disney has released multiple songs that can be heard in theme parks to streaming services like Spotify, Apple Music and other platforms.

Guests can listen to the following:

Music from Mickey’s Toontown

It’s Wondrous from Disneyland’s nighttime show Wondrous Journeys

Fantasmic

Married Life, which guests can hear while walking down Main Street U.S.A

The Tiki, Tiki, Tiki Room from Walt Disney’s Enchanted Tiki Room

More songs can be heard on the Walt Disney Records: The Legacy Collection for Disneyland on Apple Music and Spotify.

In addition to the theme park songs, Disney fans can listen to other songs from the entertainment company’s s movies and TV shows on various music platforms.