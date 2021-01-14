Disneyland ends annual pass program, will issue refunds

California

The Sleeping Beauty castle is seen at Disneyland on Oct. 14, 2019. (KTLA)

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KTLA) — With Disneyland having been closed for 10 months due to the COVID-19 pandemic — and no hint as to when the theme park will be allowed to reopen — Disney Parks on Thursday announced it will be ending its popular annual passport program.

“Appropriate” refunds will be issued for “eligible” passholders, Disneyland Resort President Ken Potrock said in a statement posted on the Disney Parks Twitter account.

Disneyland is “sunsetting” the current program and “developing new membership offerings” for the future that will “deliver choices, flexibility and value,” the statement read. No further details were immediately provided.

In the meantime, annual passholders who had passports active as of March 14, 2020, will still get applicable discounts — at least until new membership options are announced — at select stores and eateries in the Downtown Disney District, which has been expanded to include Buena Vista Street in Disney California Adventure.

And between Jan. 18 and Feb. 25, 2021, those annual passholders will also receive a 30% discount on select merchandise at certain locations in Downtown Disney, according to the resort’s website.

The Anaheim theme parks have been shut down since mid-March, when they closed due to the burgeoning pandemic.

With Orange County, as well as all of the Southern California region, currently under a state-mandated stay-at-home order, it’s unclear when theme parks will be allowed to reopen, though it appears at this point the closure will last for months longer.

