If you never got the chance to see Disney’s newest theater production in person, you’re in luck.

Disney has released the official soundtrack for the short-lived Disneyland exclusive stage production of “Rogers: The Musical,” two weeks after the curtain dropped for the last time.

The official soundtrack, which is the original cast recording, is streaming on Spotify, Apple Music and other platforms.

The soundtrack features 12 songs from the 30-minute stage production, which premiered June 30 at the Hyperion Theater in Disney California Adventure Park and tells the story of Steve Rogers, known better as Captain America. The show’s final act took place on Aug. 31.

“Rogers: The Musical” was, at first, a simple gag in the Disney Plus series, “Hawkeye,” which is part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

In the series, Clint Barton, aka Hawkeye, attends a Broadway production that tells the story of his friend and fellow Avenger in a not-so-subtle musical adaptation that’s as campy and over-the-top as it is inaccurate.

The scene features Hawkeye suffering through a rendition of the song, “Save the City,” which depicts the Battle of New York as seen in the first “Avengers” film.

An extended version of the song appears in the show’s finale in a post-credits stinger that was lauded by Marvel fans.

Following the positive response, Disney began exploring the idea of a full-blown Broadway-style musical version of “Rogers: The Musical” that captured the ridiculous tone of the original “Hawkeye” Easter egg while committing fully to the bit.

“Rogers: The Musical” tells the story of Steve Rogers – Captain America, joined by Peggy Carter, Nick Fury and select members of the Avengers. (Sean Teegarden/Disneyland Resort)

Critics praised the production value, choreography and performances of the cast, with many saying it transcended the boundaries of typical theme park entertainment.

“Save the City” returns in the show, with multiple reprises throughout. “What You Missed” was considered among the favorites and features a flamboyant portrayal of Nick Fury, previously depicted by the rough and menacing Samuel L. Jackson, performing a Lin-Manuel Miranda-esque patter song to give the titular character a quick summary of science, politics and pop culture in the decades since he was last seen.

“End of the Line” is a stirring duet between two version of Steve Rogers, and “Just One Dance” sees the return of Steve’s lost love, Peggy Carter.

The musical was created and directed by Jordan Peterson with a script by Hunter Bell.

The Hyperion Theater in Disney California Adventure is currently vacant, and no definitive plans have been announced by Disney, although the company has announced it is casting actors for a production inspired by the Pixar film “Turning Red.”

In that film, 13-year-old Mei Lee develops a budding obsession with a five-piece boy band called 4*Town. Casting notices posted earlier this month indicate Disney is looking for actors to portray multiple characters from the film for “upcoming special events at Disneyland Resort.”

It was not explicitly stated if Disney was developing a new production for the Hyperion Theater based off the film.