An undated photo of DJ Rex at Oga’s Cantina at Disneyland. (Unsplash)

The Disney Parks’ YouTube channel will host a 24-hour listening party of “the latest hits from around the galaxy” to celebrate May the 4th.

DJ Rex, a Star Wars character seen at Oga’s Cantina at Disneyland, will host the listening party, according to the YouTube Page. The new virtual event comes as the Anaheim theme park celebrates Star Wars Month, a celebration of everything Star Wars.

The listening party will begin at 9 p.m. and can be streamed here. For those who can’t tune into the listening party, Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge Oga’s Cantina: R3X’s Playlist #1 and Playlist #2 are available on various streaming platforms.

The Disneyland Resort kicked off its Star Wars Month celebration on May 1 with the return of Hyperspace Mountain, “epic encounters,” unique Star Wars Month merchandise and themed food and beverage items, according to Disneyland officials.

Movie and Star Wars fans alike can also watch Star Wars films on select nights in May at the Disneyland Resort hotels during the celebration.

The resort hasn’t specified which hotels or days the movies will be playing.

Park guests can also enjoy new food and beverage items during Star Wars Month, some of which include:

• A Grogu Sipper

• Tenoo Swirl Crunchies Cereal: Blue milk topped with strawberry and grape candy pebbles

• Surabat Valley Mix: Sweet kettle corn

• Niamos Mix: Sour cream and chive popcorn

• Temple Rootleaf and Moss Salad: Salad greens, vegetables, roasted mushrooms and fried potato noodles

Fan-favorite food items like the Darth by Chocolate parfait will also return.

The complete list of the new food and beverage items coming to the theme park for Star Wars Month can be found online.

Guests who take photos with the Disney Photo Pass Magic Shots in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge during the celebration will see a surprise appearance by BB-8 or BD-72 in their photos.

The new PhotoPass lens, available with the purchase of Disney Genie+ service, will allow parkgoers to customize their Mandalorian helmet and armor.

Photo pass lenses use augmented reality to immerse guests in the Disney magic, the theme park said.

The celebration will conclude on June 4.