Disney hikes ticket prices at its parks, passes $200 mark

(CNN Newsource) — A trip to a Disney theme park is going to cost you more in 2020.

Ticket increases have been announced for both Disneyland and Walt Disney World.

Annual passes have increased between four and eight percent, depending on which plan you purchase.

Under a new plan, KSWB-TV reports that single-day passes for Disneyland will be priced in five different tiers depending on the park’s expected demand that day. On the busiest days, a park-hopper pass for one day will sell for $209 — a new all-time high.

This follows a more than 10% ticket price hike in 2019, according to Walt Disney World News Today.

The higher ticket prices come as Disney California Adventure prepares to open its Marvel Avengers campus.

The old three-tier ticket system for the magic kingdom has changed to a slightly more complicated five-tier system.

There are more options now than just value, regular, and peak prices.

There are cheaper options for single-park tickets and days that are expected to be less crowded. A ticket to visit either Disneyland or neighboring California Adventure Park will range from $104 (on, for example, a slower weekday in March) to $154 (most Saturdays and Sundays).

“A ticket is valid for one single-day admission on any date in the tier you select or any date in a lower tier,” Disneyland explained on its website.

For example, you could use a Tier 5 ticket on any of the lower tiers, but a Tier 1 ticket won’t allow for admission on a Tier 2 day.

Annual passes are more expensive too, with the Signature Plus Pass costing nearly $1,500 each year.

Southern California residents take notice: You can still buy discounted three-day tickets that are usable through May 21.

