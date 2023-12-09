(FOX40.COM) — On Saturday, the Diocese of Sacramento announced that it will be filing for bankruptcy, citing the massive number of lawsuits the clergy is facing as a primary reason.

Bishop of Sacramento Jaime Soto said, “There are many victim-survivors awaiting compensation for the reprehensible sins committed against them.”

He continued, “The diocese faces more than 250 lawsuits alleging sexual abuse by clergy or other church staff.”

According to a press release, the church said that the “pastoral work of the Catholic Church” would continue during the reorganization. The filing would allow the diocese to continue its “support of parishes and charitable organizations” while a settlement is reached.

“It is the sickening sin of sexual abuse – and the failure of church leadership to address it

appropriately — that brought us to this place. I must atone for these sins.” Bishop Soto said. “I

ask you to join me in praying for the healing of victim-survivors. The pain inflicted on them lasts

a lifetime, and so our atonement must be a lifetime commitment.”