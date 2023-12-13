(KRON) — A menorah at Oakland’s Lake Merritt has been destroyed by vandals, according to Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao’s office. The menorah at the lake was officially lit in a ceremony last weekend with Mayor Thao in attendance along with Rabbi Dovid Labkowski and members of the Oakland Jewish community, Mayor Thao said.

“I am outraged by this desecration and act of vandalism,” Mayor Thao said. “The Lake Merritt Menorah is a long-standing and important symbol for Oakland’s Jewish community and it breaks my heart that it was vandalized.”

The incident took place just before 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday, according to the Oakland Police Department. Officers with OPD responded and located the menorah, which had been vandalized.

The department is investigating the incident as a hate crime.

“I want to be very clear that what happened was not just an attack on Oakland’s Jewish community but our entire city and our shared values,” Mayor Thao continued. “We stand together against hate, against antisemitism and against bigotry in any form.”

Photos from the scene showed the menorah had been destroyed and was now practically unrecognizable.

Tyler Gregory, CEO of the Bay Area Jewish Community Relations Council issued the following statement on the incident:

“The malicious destruction of a public menorah in Lake Merritt, Oakland, accompanied by hateful graffiti, is just the latest example of rampant antisemitism tearing apart the Bay Area. This is devastating to the local Jewish community, which lights Hanukkah menorahs as a public celebration of this holiday commemorating Jewish survival. There’s no room for debate; this vicious act unequivocally deserves condemnation. Jews in this country should not have to live in fear.”

The destruction of the menorah comes amid the Jewish holiday of Hanukkah, which began on Dec. 7 and ends this Friday, Dec. 15.