BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A family from Orange County gathered for a baptism in the Kern River on Sunday, but that joyous celebration turned into tragedy.

The latest Kern River victim, 38-year-old Fernando Mejia, was found dead on Sunday in what officials say is the highest and fastest current they’ve seen in the river in 20 years.

Valentin Luquin and Josue Alvarado were at the Kern River Campground when everything unfolded.

“We knew they were a Christian group, they came to do baptisms,” Alvarado told 17 News. “The daughter was yelling there, uncontrollably, ‘Daddy, daddy’!”

Alvarado said Mejia and his family came to the river for a baptism when Mejia’s daughter was taken by the current. Mejia went in to save the 7-year-old as the campers consoled his wife and joined her in prayer for her husband to be found.

Luquin says many underestimate the strength of the currents.

“Some people think oh, it’s not going to happen to me, or I’m a great swimmer, you know, I’m an Olympic swimmer, or whatever it may be,” Luquin told 17 News. “This is different than that, you know, you have rocks, you have branches, anything that can harm you, and you can lose your ability to swim.”

In addition to the signage along the river, a flyer warning of the danger of the river is given to every group that comes into the campground.

Robby Cagle, who guards the campground, said that even with a life vest, it is never completely safe to go into the river.

“People have been coming for 20, 30, 40 years, families, and they’ve brought their kids up in this park, and they used to swim in the river all the time,” Cagle told 17 News. “So a lot of the families think, we can still get in, because we’ve been doing it for years.”

Cagle lives in the campground, usually being the first to call 9-1-1 in any incident, bringing what he calls teamwork with the park rangers, fire and rescue and even the sheriff’s office.