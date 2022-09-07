DUBLIN, Calif. (KRON) – An Alameda County Sheriff’s deputy on the run and considered “armed and dangerous” after he allegedly shot two people Wednesday morning was arrested near Coalinga, according to Dublin police.

A manhunt for Deputy Devin Williams Jr. began early Wednesday morning following a double homicide.

The manhunt ended when Williams called law enforcement to turn himself in. Officers were able to keep the deputy on the phone and trace his cellphone’s location. Williams was found and arrested by the California Highway Patrol in Coalinga, California just before noon.

“We received a call from the suspect and he wanted to turn himself in. We were able to keep him on the phone line and direct CHP units to the area of Coalinga and take the suspect safely into custody,” Dublin Police Chief Garrett Holmes said.

Holmes spoke directly with Williams over the phone and convinced him to surrender without hurting himself or anyone else.

Alameda County Sheriff’s deputy Devin Williams Jr. is accused of double homicide. (Image courtesy DPD)

A husband and wife were shot inside their home on Colebrook Lane in Dublin early Wednesday morning.

Holmes said, “An intruder came into the house brandishing a firearm. It’s even more disheartening that it was one of our own who was the trigger person behind.”

A third person inside the victims’ home called 911 at 12:45 a.m. and told emergency dispatchers that the gunman fled in a vehicle. The homicide victims died at the crime scene.

Williams knew the victims, Sheriff’s Lt. Ray Kelly said. “This was a very bizarre chain of events,” he added.

“Witnesses on scene identified the shooter as 24-year-old Devin Williams Jr.,” the Dublin Police Department wrote. Police officers quickly realized that Williams works as a deputy for the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office, which is headquartered in Dublin. While at-large, Williams was considered “armed and dangerous,” DPD wrote at 9 a.m.