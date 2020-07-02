Deputies to cite those not wearing masks in West Hollywood; 1st offense carries $300 fine

California

by: Erika Martin

Posted: / Updated:

A person with a mask crosses an empty street in West Hollywood during stay-home orders on March 31, 2020. (VALERIE MACON / AFP / Getty Images)

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (KTLA) — Sheriff’s deputies in West Hollywood say they’ll begin fining people spotted without a face-covering in public.

>> CLICK HERE FOR CONTINUING CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

The violation carries a $300 price tag for first-time offenders, including a $250 fine and $50 fee, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s West Hollywood station said in a tweet.

Deputies said enforcement begins this month, indicating it is effective immediately.

The fine will be issued as an administrative citation, meaning it will not result in a criminal record.

“Our last option was to conduct enforcement by issuing an Administrative Citation, but the risk to Community is to great,” officials wrote.

Local jurisdictions have been given leeway to decide how — or if — they’ll enforce the statewide mask mandate issued June 18. The order allows for fines and other penalties, including possible misdemeanor charges.

Face coverings have also been required in Los Angeles County since May 14.

The orders have largely gone unenforced with punitive measures. The West Hollywood station is the only in the county Sheriff’s Department to institute a citation, and L.A. Police Department Chief Michel Moore previously said he didn’t plan to issue fines.

Some people are exempt from the mask orders, including children aged 2 and under, those who are hard of hearing or need to communicate with those who are, and people who have medical, mental health or developmental disabilities that prevent them from wearing face coverings.

People dining at restaurants and cafes don’t have to wear face coverings while they’re eating, provided that they can keep at least 6 feet away from others, according to state officials.

COVID-19 resource links:

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Sunday Service
Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know

Images from Armenia

Small patients in Armenia
Yerevan by night.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers in Gyumri.
Doctors unpack medical supplies from The Central Valley.
Fresno Medical Mission at work.
Medical Supplies being unloaded.
Fresno Medical Mission at the ready.
KSEE24 crew witnesses the miracle of life in Gyumri, Armenia.
Life saving work of Central Valley surgeons in Armenia.
Ribbon cutting on new surgical center in Ashtarak Armenia. Fresno donors made this dream come true.
KSEE24 on assignment with the Fresno Medical Mission
Honorary Consulate to Armenia Berj Apkarian explains the crisis facing one hospital.
KSEE24's Stefani Booroojian and Kevin Mahan at the meeting with President Bako Sahakyan.
Medical Meeting in Artsakh.
The President of Artsakh meets with the Fresno Medical Mission.
Learning modern medicine techniques with the Fresno Medical Mission in surgery.
Leaning in for a look. Dr. Brien Tonkinson holds class and helps a patient in Armenia.
Fresno Medical Mission cares on one of the smallest patients in the region. Six-year old Yanna receives life-changing better breathing surgery.