Demonstrators tear down statues in San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park

Statues of controversial figures tied to slavery are being toppled across the Bay Area and beyond.

People were seen taking down the Francis Scott Key statue in Golden Gate Park in San Francisco. That was one of three statues that were toppled in the city Friday night.

Key wrote a poem after witnessing a huge American flag being hoisted after a victory over the British during the Battle of Fort McHenry in the War of 1812.

That poem became “The Star-Spangled Banner”, the national anthem of the US.

Key and his family had links to slavery.

Demonstrators also took down the Junípero Serra statue along with the statue of Union general Ulysses S. Grant.

Grant led the Union Army during the Civil War and thus was a key figure in the fight to end slavery. However, like Key, he once owned slaves.

Video shows a group of people at Golden Gate Park throwing ropes towards the Francis Scott Key statue and eventually bringing it down. Celebratory cheers could be heard as the statue lay on the ground.

Another video shows people knock down the statue of Junípero Serra.

Serra was a Spanish missionary who forced Native Americans to adopt the Catholic faith, building a system of missions that led to the eradication of tribes through diseases, with survivors being subjected to torture, loss of basic freedoms and cultural heritage.

Aside from being torn down, the statues were also vandalized with graffiti messages like “Slave Owner.”

Cleanup efforts are now underway Saturday morning.

On Thursday, the Christopher Columbus statue at San Francisco’s Coit Tower was removed by the city after protesters threatened to take it down and throw it into the Bay.

Friday night, President Donald Trump encouraged police in Washington, D.C. to “immediately” make arrests after the state of Albert Pike, a Confederate officer, was taken down by a crowd of people in Judiciary Square.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

