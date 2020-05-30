Demonstrators, police standoff in Bakersfield during protests over death of George Floyd

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A group protesting the police in-custody death of George Floyd in Minneapolis gathered in front of Bakersfield police headquarters Friday.

Protesters began making their way to the area at around 4:30 p.m. on Truxun Avenue.

The group was estimated to be at least 300 people and by 6 p.m. began walking into the streets and blocking traffic at Truxtun Avenue and Eye Street in front of City Hall.

Police entered the area shortly before 7 p.m. and attempted to move protesters off the streets and out of traffic. At least one ambulance was in the area on Truxtun Avenue near Eye Street.

A woman was hit by a vehicle on Truxtun Avenue. She was taken away by ambulance and police later stopped the driver. Cellphone video shows a driver in an SUV drive past several protesters with one person appearing to fall after being hit.

Protesters have been making their way around the downtown area, marching with signs and chanting. A group was in the area of 18th and H streets heading south.

By 8:30 p.m., protesters returned to Truxtun Avenue and Eye Street where they have gathered in front of City Hall. Police were seen on the roof of City Hall, but it was not immediately clear what types of weapons they had pointed at people below.

Police cruisers then entered the area heading east on Truxtun Avenue trying to disperse the crowd. People in the crowds were seen throwing objects at police vehicles.

Bakersfield Police advised residents to avoid the area and declared the protests an unlawful gathering.

There is currently heavy traffic congestion in the downtown area due to a protest. Please avoid the area if possible. pic.twitter.com/lDMw26tfVD — Bakersfield Police (@bakersfieldpd) May 30, 2020

