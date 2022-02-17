Democratic leaders reluctant to halt California gas tax hike

California

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Gas prices are displayed on Jan. 28, 2022, in Santa Clarita, Calif. California’s legislative leaders said Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, that they are reluctant to adopt Gov. Gavin Newsom’s proposal to halt a gasoline tax increase scheduled to take effect July 1, saying the resulting $500 million goes to vital programs. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Amid record-high gas prices, California’s Democratic legislative leaders said they are reluctant to halt a gasoline tax increase scheduled to take effect in July. Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon and Senate President Pro Tem Toni Atkins said Wednesday that the $500 million from the increase will go toward improving roads and bridges and other vital needs. California’s average price for a gallon of gas is $4.72 compared to a national average of $3.51. Gov. Gavin Newsom has proposed stopping the gas tax increase and using some of the state’s huge surplus to cover the lost revenue. Republican leaders criticized the Democrats’ reluctance to halt the hike, which is tied to inflation that is surging.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

March 13 2022 05:30 pm