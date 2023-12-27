BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A former Delano doctor charged in a multimillion-dollar health care fraud scheme surrendered her license after a psychiatrist determined she can no longer practice medicine due to “mental impairments,” according to state medical board documents.

The surrender of Estrella Pineda Asejo’s license took effect last month, the documents say.

Asejo, 79, was among more than a dozen people charged last year in an insurance fraud scheme in which the owners of two Inland Empire hospice companies paid illegal kickbacks for patient referrals and accepted patients who didn’t qualify for hospice, according to federal prosecutors.

She accepted a plea deal and is scheduled to be sentenced to probation next year, said Jared M. Thompson, her attorney.

The owners of Sterling Hospice Care, Inc. and New Hope Hospice, Inc. paid Asejo to refer patients to them whether they were terminally ill or not, prosecutors say in charging documents.

The scheme defrauded Medicare and Medi-Cal of more than $4,290,000, according to the documents.

“Among the patients who were illegally referred to Sterling and New Hope were patients who had no idea they were ever placed on hospice,” prosecutors say in the documents. “Their Medicare card and Medi-Cal card information was used without their knowledge by Sterling and New Hope to bill for hospice services these patients did not need.”