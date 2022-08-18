WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KRON) — Two small private planes were involved in a mid-air collision around 3 p.m. Thursday in south Santa Cruz County, a law enforcement official told KRON4.

There are reports of multiple fatalities, according to City of Watsonville officials. The planes crash-landed near Watsonville Municipal Airport after colliding in the air.

Three people were onboard the planes. According to a tweet from the City of Watsonville, the two pilots were attempting to land before their aircrafts collided.

After the mid-air collision, one plane crashed into one of the airport’s hangar buildings.

The second plane crashed in a neighborhood next to the airport, at the intersection of Buena Vista Drive and Calabasas Road, according to a law enforcement official.

The Federal Aviation Administration released a statement to KRON4 stating, “A single-engine Cessna 152 and a twin-engine Cessna 340 collided while the pilots were on their final approaches to Watsonville Municipal Airport. One person was on board the Cessna 152 and two people were on board the Cessna 340.”

A Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s coroner is responding to the crash scenes. No one on the ground was injured, according to the FAA.

BREAKING: Multiple fatalities have been reported after two planes collided mid-air above Watsonville airport in Santa Cruz County, according to officials.

MORE: https://t.co/nOTlAZDOJa

(📸courtesy City of Watsonville) pic.twitter.com/d3bOJ7Qif0 — Amy Larson (@AmyLarson25) August 18, 2022

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating what caused the accident. Firefighters, Watsonville Police Department officers, and California Highway Patrol officers are also on scene.