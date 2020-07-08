Breaking News
Death row inmate at San Quentin dies from COVID-19 complications

David Reed, 60 (CDCR)

SAN QUENTIN, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A death row inmate at San Quentin State Prison has died from apparent complications related to COVID-19, according to state prison officials.

David Reed, 60, who had been on death row since 2011, died at an outside hospital on Tuesday. An exact cause of death has not yet been determined.

Reed was committed to death row on Oct. 31, 2011, from Riverside County for first-degree murder with the use of a deadly weapon and second-degree robbery, California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said.

Officials said there are currently 720 people on California’s death row.

