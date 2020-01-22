Breaking News
Deadly stabbing in Bakersfield under investigation; School placed on lockout

One dead and two injured after a fatal stabbing in Bakersfield

California

by: Joseph Luiz

Posted: / Updated:

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One person is dead and three others wounded following a stabbing in Bakersfield, according to Kern County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were called about multiple victims of a stabbing in the area of Highway 184 and Foothill Drive at around 2:38 p.m. They arrived to find a group of approximately 300 people and discovered the victim of a stabbing.

“The victim was on the ground and suffering from major injuries consistent with being stabbed,” said Deputy Matt Alvarez.

Crews on the scene attempted to revive the stabbing victim, but he succumbed to his injuries at the scene. A possible weapon was recovered nearby.

Deputies say two other stabbing victims, one juvenile and one adult, were then discovered nearby, at the intersection of Park Drive and Pioneer Drive. They were both transported to a local hospital. Investigators believe the two incidents are related.

“We do have a person of interest detained,” said Deputy Alvarez. “We do not know if he is a suspect at this point.”

Nearby Foothill High School was placed on lockout due to sheriff’s office activity in the area, the school said.

Investigators ask anyone with information about the incident to contact Kern County Sheriff’s Office.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Join the Pro Football Challenge
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know