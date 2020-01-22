One dead and two injured after a fatal stabbing in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One person is dead and three others wounded following a stabbing in Bakersfield, according to Kern County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were called about multiple victims of a stabbing in the area of Highway 184 and Foothill Drive at around 2:38 p.m. They arrived to find a group of approximately 300 people and discovered the victim of a stabbing.

“The victim was on the ground and suffering from major injuries consistent with being stabbed,” said Deputy Matt Alvarez.

Crews on the scene attempted to revive the stabbing victim, but he succumbed to his injuries at the scene. A possible weapon was recovered nearby.

Deputies say two other stabbing victims, one juvenile and one adult, were then discovered nearby, at the intersection of Park Drive and Pioneer Drive. They were both transported to a local hospital. Investigators believe the two incidents are related.

“We do have a person of interest detained,” said Deputy Alvarez. “We do not know if he is a suspect at this point.”

Nearby Foothill High School was placed on lockout due to sheriff’s office activity in the area, the school said.

Investigators ask anyone with information about the incident to contact Kern County Sheriff’s Office.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.