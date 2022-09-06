The Fairview Fire burning in Hemet grew to roughly 3,000 acres Tuesday as firefighters struggled to contain the blaze that has already claimed two lives and destroyed several homes.

The latest map from FIRIS, a state-funded fire intelligence program, showed the fire had reached 2,965 acres.

“The fire activity has been very unpredictable,” Cal Fire spokesperson Rob Roseen said at a news conference Tuesday morning.

The brush fire broke out around 2 p.m. Monday and spread rapidly on the outskirts of Hemet in Riverside County.

Two people were killed and another was injured as they were attempting to flee, Janssen said.

It was unknown if the people were related or from the same household.

Janssen did not have an update on how many structures were damaged or destroyed in the fire but Cal Fire tweeted that seven structures had been destroyed as of Monday night.

Sky5 video showed several charred homes on the now-barren mountains east of State Street and south of Stetson Avenue.

Firefighting crews were not only contending with challenging terrain, smoke, and flames from the fire but also triple-digit temperatures. The high reached 105 degrees in Hemet Monday afternoon and a prolonged heat wave is likely to keep temperatures near that number again Tuesday.

Mandatory evacuations remained in place for approximately 3,400 homes areas south of Stetson Avenue, north of Cactus Valley Road, west of Bautista Canyon and east of State Street.

Tap here for an interactive evacuations map

An evacuation center was established at Tahquitz High School located at 4425 Titan Trail in Hemet. Small animals can be brought to the location, Riverside County Emergency Management Department spokesperson Shane Reichardt said.

The Hemet Unified School District announced that all schools will remain closed Tuesday. The District will provide updates on the closure to students and families, Reichardt said.