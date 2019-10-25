Dead baby found at San Jose waste center

Breaking News
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – A death investigation is underway after a baby’s body was found at a San Jose waste facility early Friday.

According to San Jose police, officers responded to GreenWaste Recovery located at 625 Charles Street around 3:30 a.m.

At the scene officers found the dead baby on a conveyor belt inside.

Multiple agencies are investigating, as well as the Coroner’s Office which will conduct an autopsy to determine the baby’s cause of death.

Anyone with information is asked to call San Jose PD’s Homicide Unit at 408-277-5283.

