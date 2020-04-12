Davis police arrest man who allegedly stole COVID-19 specimen from hospital

DAVIS, Calif. (KTXL) — The Davis Police Department said they arrested a man who allegedly stole a COVID-19 specimen from Sutter Davis Hospital Saturday afternoon. The specimen has since been recovered.

According to police, hospital employees reported that someone walked into the hospital and grabbed the specimen that was awaiting lab testing. He then rode away on a bike.

Officers later recovered the specimen around 6:15 p.m. in a shopping cart at a CVS Pharmacy on West Covell Boulevard. The hospital also confirmed it was the missing specimen.

Sutter Davis Hospital released a statement regarding the incident:

Sutter Davis Hospital is committed to providing high-quality care to the Yolo County community and beyond. We take this situation very seriously. We are conducting our own internal investigation, as well as working closely with county officials and law enforcement on the matter. SUTTER DAVIS HOSPITAL

Officials say all the protective packing was secure and it did not seem the specimen had been tampered with by someone.

On Sunday, police arrested Shaun Moore, 40, on suspicion of burglary.



Deputy Chief Paul Doroshov of the Davis Police Department released the following statement to FOX40:

Shaun Moore, 40, is in custody, accused of stealing a COVID-19 test sample from Sutter Davis. He’s facing a burglary charge, according to the Davis Police Dept. Investigators are still looking into his potential motive and say more charges could follow. Moore lives in the Davis area but does not have a permanent home. A patrol officer located him riding his bicycle just before noon. They arrested him near the intersection of Cowell Blvd and Research Park Drive in Davis. DEPUTY CHIEF PAUL DOROSHOV, DAVIS POLICE DEPARTMENT

