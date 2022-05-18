EAST PALO ALTO, Calif. (KRON) — Dozens of children were playing in a neighborhood park Tuesday when a gun battle broke out between two groups of men.

Children ran for their lives through Jack Farrell Park, screaming for their parents, as 33 shots were fired at 6:02 p.m., Police Chief Jeff Liu said.

Four victims — all adults — were shot, and one man was killed.

There were at least 60 children playing in the park at the time of the quadruple shooting, Liu told reporters at Wednesday’s press conference.

An East Palo Alto police captain said the park shooters’ actions were an “egregious act on the sanctity of life.”

“There is a street code that’s out there. You even broke the street code by shooting where kids were. Kids were running, saying ‘mommy help me.’ This is totally unacceptable,” the police captain said.

The gunfire activated the East Palo Alto’s Shotspotter alert system and officers rushed to the scene.

Police found Ralph Fields Jr. still breathing and suffering from fatal gunshots wounds in the park. Fields, who died before he made it to a hospital, is a cousin of Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams.

Two more shooting victims fled to a nearby firehouse for help from firefighter paramedics. A fourth victim ran into a house on Fordham Street. The three men are expected to survive, Liu said.

A girl was recording a video of herself playing a game of tag with other kids in the park when the gun battle broke out. The girl runs for her life across a softball with her cellphone video still rolling. A flurry of gunshots can be heard in the background.

A witness who asked to remain anonymous told KRON4, “That was my niece recording with some of my other nieces and nephews. She ran towards us at the softball field. Then the bullets came flying towards the softball field and bleachers where we were with all of our other kids.”

A second witness said he had taken children to the park for softball practice.

“While we were coaching and cheering for the kids we heard gunshots. Our first reaction was to duck but so many of our kids were scattered around the field and the playground that some of us had to get up and run towards the gunfire to find them. One of the men involved in the shooting ran towards the baseball field as he was being shot at and bullets were flying in our direction hitting the bleachers we were ducking under with our kids. We’re so very fortunate that none of us were seriously injured. One of my cousins was grazed by a bullet in the back of the head but he’s okay. Our family has been here since the late 60’s and early 70’s and we lived through that era of East Palo Alto being murder capital, but never in our lives did we ever think our kids would have to experience this,” the second witness told KRON4.

The gunmen are still at-large, the police chief said.

Mayor Ruben Abrica said, “All of the people who were there, young children, were traumatized by this. We will get through this. We will not tolerate this kind of violence.”

The police chief said none of the children in the park were physically injured, but “mentally, that’s a different story,” he added.

Police are still working to determine a motive.

“At this point in the investigation, we believe this was a targeted attack and not a random act of violence,” Liu said.