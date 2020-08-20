Daughter of murdered Tulare County man confronts Golden State Killer in court

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Tearful family members of people killed by Joseph DeAngelo assailed him Thursday for stealing away their loved ones as he escalated his attacks from burglaries and rapes to horrific murders that terrorized California four decades ago.

That included Tulare County’s Elizabeth Hupp.

Her father was a College of the Sequoias professor who died trying to save her from DeAngelo.

Hupp says DeAngelo pointed a gun to her head and tried to kidnap her from her home in the middle of the night.

He shot and killed her father, who she calls, her hero.

“I ran back into the house to find my dad had collapsed at the front door — my mother hovering over him,” Hupp said. “I knew in my heart that he was still trying to save me — cutting him off in the front yard.”

Earlier this week, a judge heard testimony from dozens of rape victims who endured sadistic, hours-long assaults by DeAngelo, a former police officer whose serial crimes as the Golden State Killer began in Northern California.

He later moved to Southern California, where his rapes followed the same pattern of binding couples he surprised while they slept and assaulting the woman as the men lay helpless. By then, his assaults routinely ended in murder.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

