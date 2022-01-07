Dates set for election to determine fate of Nunes’ vacant congressional seat

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The schedule was announced Friday for elections to determine who will fill Devin Nunes’ congressional seat.
In a release from Governor Gavin Newsom, it was announced that the primary election for the 22nd congressional district, the 11th assembly district, and the 80th assembly district will be held on April 5.
Subsequently, the special election to determine who will fill those seats will be held on June 7.
On Dec. 6, Devin Nunes announced his retirement from the House of Representatives leaving a vacant 22nd congressional seat at the end of 2021.