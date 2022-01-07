Dates set for election to determine fate of Nunes’ vacant congressional seat

WASHINGTON, DC – JUNE 29: U.S. Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) testifies during a Republican-led forum on the origins of the COVID-19 virus at the U.S. Capitol on June 29, 2021 in Washington, DC. The forum examined the theory that the coronavirus came from a lab in Wuhan, China. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The schedule was announced Friday for elections to determine who will fill Devin Nunes’ congressional seat.

In a release from Governor Gavin Newsom, it was announced that the primary election for the 22nd congressional district, the 11th assembly district, and the 80th assembly district will be held on April 5.

Subsequently, the special election to determine who will fill those seats will be held on June 7.

On Dec. 6, Devin Nunes announced his retirement from the House of Representatives leaving a vacant 22nd congressional seat at the end of 2021.