SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Five people were injured in a collision on Highway 50 Monday morning, according to the Sacramento Fire Department.

A large box truck overturned on westbound Highway 50, east of 59th Street around 7:37 a.m..

Sacramento Fire Capt. Keith Wade told FOX40 that a non-transporting private ambulance was also involved in the collision.

Sac Fire said all of the injuries were minor.

Incident update: A total of 5 patients were transported from Westbound U.S. 50 East of 59th Street; This vehicle crash involved a big box truck and a non-transporting private ambulance. Time of incident was 7:37am. All patients had minor injuries. pic.twitter.com/ABV6JXwVpm — Sacramento Fire Department (@SacFirePIO) June 7, 2021

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.