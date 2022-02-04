Dangerous dried plum candy products identified by State AG

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The state attorney general’s office has issued a warning about dangerous levels of lead in a number of dried plum fruit and candy sold throughout California.

In an announcement made Friday, the AG’s office warns that the effect of lead could be even more pronounced in children, due to their developing brains and nervous systems. Lead is described as a public health hazard, and exposure to the neurotoxin can have lasting health consequences for both young and old.

Products that the state says contain dangerously high levels of lead in the samples tested include:

Alamo Candy Saladitos Con Limon/Dried Salted Plums with Lemon

Chan Pui Hua He Ying (Plum Candy)

Chan Pui Mui Preserved Plum – Chinese Traditional Food

Chan Pui Ying Che Preserved Plum (Seedless) – Chinese Traditional Food

Dandy’s Dried Sweet Plum

El Chavito Saladitos Enchilados Salted Plums W/Chili

El Leoncito Ponchin Saladitos con Chile/Dry Salted Plums with Chili

El Super Leon Saladitos/Dry Salted Plums with Chili & Chamoy

Hola Lobito Fresco Ciruela Salada Sabor Limon/Lemon Flavored Salted Plum

La Fiesta Saladitos Con Chile/Salted Plums with Chili

Lupag Saladitos Con Chile/Chile Salted Plums

Spice and Chili Saladitos with Chili

Snackerz Saladitos (Salted Plums)

SnakYard Dried Plums/Saladitos

Tolteca Saladitos Con Chile Y Limon

Tolteca Saladitos Salted Dried Plums

Yu Fu Tang Preserved Plums WongChoy Yingzi Gift Bag

“We’re directing retailers to remove these products from their shelves,” said Attorney General Rob Bonta. “But if you already have them in your pantry, please check to see if they match the products we’ve identified – and do not consume them if so.”