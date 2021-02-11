CVS Pharmacy distributing COVID-19 vaccinations: Check availability

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — CVS Pharmacy locations nationwide are now giving free doses of the COVID-19 vaccines for eligible people.
CVS says the vaccination is free as long as you have insurance or are in a federal program for the uninsured. The locations are only vaccinating people who are ages 65 and up, or work in health care.
Appointments are required, but the pharmacy website shows several locations that are open to book.
As of Thursday, here is the vaccine appointment availability of CVS locations in California:
|City/Town
|Status
|Adelanto, CA
|Available
|Agoura Hills, CA
|Fully Booked
|Alameda, CA
|Fully Booked
|Aliso Viejo, CA
|Fully Booked
|Angels Camp, CA
|Fully Booked
|Arcadia, CA
|Available
|Arroyo Grande, CA
|Fully Booked
|Atwater, CA
|Available
|Auburn, CA
|Fully Booked
|Azusa, CA
|Available
|Bakersfield, CA
|Available
|Bell, CA
|Available
|Berkeley, CA
|Fully Booked
|Buellton, CA
|Fully Booked
|Buena Park, CA
|Fully Booked
|Cameron Park, CA
|Fully Booked
|Capitola, CA
|Fully Booked
|Carlsbad, CA
|Available
|Carmichael, CA
|Fully Booked
|Carson, CA
|Fully Booked
|Chula Vista, CA
|Available
|City Of Industry, CA
|Available
|Coachella, CA
|Available
|Concord, CA
|Fully Booked
|Costa Mesa, CA
|Fully Booked
|Daly City, CA
|Fully Booked
|Downey, CA
|Fully Booked
|Eureka, CA
|Available
|Fontana, CA
|Available
|Fremont, CA
|Fully Booked
|Fresno, CA
|Fully Booked
|Glendale, CA
|Fully Booked
|Gridley, CA
|Available
|Hanford, CA
|Fully Booked
|Hemet, CA
|Available
|Huntington Beach, CA
|Fully Booked
|Huntington Park, CA
|Available
|Indio, CA
|Available
|Inglewood, CA
|Fully Booked
|Irvine, CA
|Fully Booked
|Jackson, CA
|Fully Booked
|La Puente, CA
|Available
|La Quinta, CA
|Available
|Lafayette, CA
|Fully Booked
|Lakewood, CA
|Fully Booked
|Lancaster, CA
|Available
|Lodi, CA
|Fully Booked
|Lomita, CA
|Fully Booked
|Long Beach, CA
|Fully Booked
|Los Angeles, CA
|Available
|Madera, CA
|Fully Booked
|Marysville, CA
|Available
|Menifee, CA
|Available
|Mission Viejo, CA
|Fully Booked
|Modesto, CA
|Fully Booked
|Montclair, CA
|Available
|Monterey, CA
|Fully Booked
|Mount Shasta, CA
|Available
|Mountain View, CA
|Available
|Newbury Park, CA
|Fully Booked
|Oakland, CA
|Fully Booked
|Palo Alto, CA
|Available
|Pasadena, CA
|Available
|Pleasanton, CA
|Fully Booked
|Pomona, CA
|Available
|Porterville, CA
|Fully Booked
|Poway, CA
|Available
|Rancho Bernardo, CA
|Available
|Red Bluff, CA
|Available
|Redding, CA
|Available
|Redondo Beach, CA
|Fully Booked
|Redwood City, CA
|Fully Booked
|Riverside, CA
|Available
|Rocklin, CA
|Fully Booked
|Rohnert Park, CA
|Fully Booked
|Sacramento, CA
|Fully Booked
|Salinas, CA
|Fully Booked
|San Anselmo, CA
|Fully Booked
|San Bernardino, CA
|Available
|San Clemente, CA
|Fully Booked
|San Diego, CA
|Available
|San Dimas, CA
|Available
|San Francisco, CA
|Fully Booked
|San Jose, CA
|Available
|San Marcos, CA
|Available
|Santa Clara, CA
|Available
|Santa Clarita, CA
|Fully Booked
|Santa Maria, CA
|Fully Booked
|Santee, CA
|Available
|Seal Beach, CA
|Fully Booked
|Sonoma, CA
|Fully Booked
|Sonora, CA
|Fully Booked
|Stockton, CA
|Fully Booked
|Temple City, CA
|Available
|Tulare, CA
|Fully Booked
|Ukiah, CA
|Available
|Vallejo, CA
|Fully Booked
|Ventura, CA
|Fully Booked
|Victorville, CA
|Available
|Walnut Park, CA
|Available
|West Hollywood, CA
|Fully Booked
|Woodland, CA
|Fully Booked
|Yorba Linda, CA
|Fully Booked
|Yuba City, CA
|Available