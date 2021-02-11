CVS Pharmacy distributing COVID-19 vaccinations: Check availability

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — CVS Pharmacy locations nationwide are now giving free doses of the COVID-19 vaccines for eligible people.

CVS says the vaccination is free as long as you have insurance or are in a federal program for the uninsured. The locations are only vaccinating people who are ages 65 and up, or work in health care.

Appointments are required, but the pharmacy website shows several locations that are open to book.

As of Thursday, here is the vaccine appointment availability of CVS locations in California:

City/Town Status Adelanto, CA Available Agoura Hills, CA Fully Booked Alameda, CA Fully Booked Aliso Viejo, CA Fully Booked Angels Camp, CA Fully Booked Arcadia, CA Available Arroyo Grande, CA Fully Booked Atwater, CA Available Auburn, CA Fully Booked Azusa, CA Available Bakersfield, CA Available Bell, CA Available Berkeley, CA Fully Booked Buellton, CA Fully Booked Buena Park, CA Fully Booked Cameron Park, CA Fully Booked Capitola, CA Fully Booked Carlsbad, CA Available Carmichael, CA Fully Booked Carson, CA Fully Booked Chula Vista, CA Available City Of Industry, CA Available Coachella, CA Available Concord, CA Fully Booked Costa Mesa, CA Fully Booked Daly City, CA Fully Booked Downey, CA Fully Booked Eureka, CA Available Fontana, CA Available Fremont, CA Fully Booked Fresno, CA Fully Booked Glendale, CA Fully Booked Gridley, CA Available Hanford, CA Fully Booked Hemet, CA Available Huntington Beach, CA Fully Booked Huntington Park, CA Available Indio, CA Available Inglewood, CA Fully Booked Irvine, CA Fully Booked Jackson, CA Fully Booked La Puente, CA Available La Quinta, CA Available Lafayette, CA Fully Booked Lakewood, CA Fully Booked Lancaster, CA Available Lodi, CA Fully Booked Lomita, CA Fully Booked Long Beach, CA Fully Booked Los Angeles, CA Available Madera, CA Fully Booked Marysville, CA Available Menifee, CA Available Mission Viejo, CA Fully Booked Modesto, CA Fully Booked Montclair, CA Available Monterey, CA Fully Booked Mount Shasta, CA Available Mountain View, CA Available Newbury Park, CA Fully Booked Oakland, CA Fully Booked Palo Alto, CA Available Pasadena, CA Available Pleasanton, CA Fully Booked Pomona, CA Available Porterville, CA Fully Booked Poway, CA Available Rancho Bernardo, CA Available Red Bluff, CA Available Redding, CA Available Redondo Beach, CA Fully Booked Redwood City, CA Fully Booked Riverside, CA Available Rocklin, CA Fully Booked Rohnert Park, CA Fully Booked Sacramento, CA Fully Booked Salinas, CA Fully Booked San Anselmo, CA Fully Booked San Bernardino, CA Available San Clemente, CA Fully Booked San Diego, CA Available San Dimas, CA Available San Francisco, CA Fully Booked San Jose, CA Available San Marcos, CA Available Santa Clara, CA Available Santa Clarita, CA Fully Booked Santa Maria, CA Fully Booked Santee, CA Available Seal Beach, CA Fully Booked Sonoma, CA Fully Booked Sonora, CA Fully Booked Stockton, CA Fully Booked Temple City, CA Available Tulare, CA Fully Booked Ukiah, CA Available Vallejo, CA Fully Booked Ventura, CA Fully Booked Victorville, CA Available Walnut Park, CA Available West Hollywood, CA Fully Booked Woodland, CA Fully Booked Yorba Linda, CA Fully Booked Yuba City, CA Available

Schedule an appointment here