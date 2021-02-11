CVS Pharmacy distributing COVID-19 vaccinations: Check availability

California

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — CVS Pharmacy locations nationwide are now giving free doses of the COVID-19 vaccines for eligible people.

CVS says the vaccination is free as long as you have insurance or are in a federal program for the uninsured. The locations are only vaccinating people who are ages 65 and up, or work in health care.

Appointments are required, but the pharmacy website shows several locations that are open to book.

As of Thursday, here is the vaccine appointment availability of CVS locations in California:

City/TownStatus
Adelanto, CAAvailable
Agoura Hills, CAFully Booked
Alameda, CAFully Booked
Aliso Viejo, CAFully Booked
Angels Camp, CAFully Booked
Arcadia, CAAvailable
Arroyo Grande, CAFully Booked
Atwater, CAAvailable
Auburn, CAFully Booked
Azusa, CAAvailable
Bakersfield, CAAvailable
Bell, CAAvailable
Berkeley, CAFully Booked
Buellton, CAFully Booked
Buena Park, CAFully Booked
Cameron Park, CAFully Booked
Capitola, CAFully Booked
Carlsbad, CAAvailable
Carmichael, CAFully Booked
Carson, CAFully Booked
Chula Vista, CAAvailable
City Of Industry, CAAvailable
Coachella, CAAvailable
Concord, CAFully Booked
Costa Mesa, CAFully Booked
Daly City, CAFully Booked
Downey, CAFully Booked
Eureka, CAAvailable
Fontana, CAAvailable
Fremont, CAFully Booked
Fresno, CAFully Booked
Glendale, CAFully Booked
Gridley, CAAvailable
Hanford, CAFully Booked
Hemet, CAAvailable
Huntington Beach, CAFully Booked
Huntington Park, CAAvailable
Indio, CAAvailable
Inglewood, CAFully Booked
Irvine, CAFully Booked
Jackson, CAFully Booked
La Puente, CAAvailable
La Quinta, CAAvailable
Lafayette, CAFully Booked
Lakewood, CAFully Booked
Lancaster, CAAvailable
Lodi, CAFully Booked
Lomita, CAFully Booked
Long Beach, CAFully Booked
Los Angeles, CAAvailable
Madera, CAFully Booked
Marysville, CAAvailable
Menifee, CAAvailable
Mission Viejo, CAFully Booked
Modesto, CAFully Booked
Montclair, CAAvailable
Monterey, CAFully Booked
Mount Shasta, CAAvailable
Mountain View, CAAvailable
Newbury Park, CAFully Booked
Oakland, CAFully Booked
Palo Alto, CAAvailable
Pasadena, CAAvailable
Pleasanton, CAFully Booked
Pomona, CAAvailable
Porterville, CAFully Booked
Poway, CAAvailable
Rancho Bernardo, CAAvailable
Red Bluff, CAAvailable
Redding, CAAvailable
Redondo Beach, CAFully Booked
Redwood City, CAFully Booked
Riverside, CAAvailable
Rocklin, CAFully Booked
Rohnert Park, CAFully Booked
Sacramento, CAFully Booked
Salinas, CAFully Booked
San Anselmo, CAFully Booked
San Bernardino, CAAvailable
San Clemente, CAFully Booked
San Diego, CAAvailable
San Dimas, CAAvailable
San Francisco, CAFully Booked
San Jose, CAAvailable
San Marcos, CAAvailable
Santa Clara, CAAvailable
Santa Clarita, CAFully Booked
Santa Maria, CAFully Booked
Santee, CAAvailable
Seal Beach, CAFully Booked
Sonoma, CAFully Booked
Sonora, CAFully Booked
Stockton, CAFully Booked
Temple City, CAAvailable
Tulare, CAFully Booked
Ukiah, CAAvailable
Vallejo, CAFully Booked
Ventura, CAFully Booked
Victorville, CAAvailable
Walnut Park, CAAvailable
West Hollywood, CAFully Booked
Woodland, CAFully Booked
Yorba Linda, CAFully Booked
Yuba City, CAAvailable

Schedule an appointment here

