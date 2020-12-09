CSU anticipates return to in-person learning with fall 2021 term

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The California State University said Wednesday it anticipates a return to in-person learning at Fresno State and its 22 other campuses with the fall 2021 term.

Timothy P. White, the outgoing CSU Chancellor, said it was critical to provide as much advance notice as possible to students and their families concerning the university system’s plan for instruction amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The CSU’s plan comes as California faces a rise in virus cases and the upcoming vaccine distribution effort provides officials optimism that the 2021-22 academic year can be conducted much more in person.

“While we are currently going through a very difficult surge in the pandemic, there is light at the end of the tunnel with the promising progress on vaccines,” White said.

Joseph I. Castro, the current Fresno State president and CSU Chancellor-select, said the timing of the CSU’s decision comes at a good time as the deadline for high school and transfer students to complete their applications for fall 2021 admission.

“I urge eligible students across the Golden State to apply for admission to one or more CSU campuses,” Castro said.

Officials said it is too soon to determine what the science will allow for the 2021 summer term. That determination will be made closer toward the deadlines for summer 2021 student registration.