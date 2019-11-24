At least 6 sickened aboard Norwegian Joy docked at Port Of LA

LOS ANGELES (KCBS) — Authorities said six patients were treated, three of which were taken to the hospital, after falling ill aboard a docked cruise ship in San Pedro.

Daniel Curry, a battalion chief for the Los Angeles Fire Department, said firefighters were initially called following a report of one patient who had fallen ill.

Upon arrival, firefighters treated six patients, of which three were transported to the hospital.

“They were in fair condition … nobody in immediate need, but they were sick and they needed to be transported,” said Curry of the patients who were transported.

The patients had been aboard the Norwegian Joy, which had docked at Berth 91, which is a cruise terminal.

This marked the end of a 16-day sail that began in Miami and traveled through parts of Columbia, Guatemala and parts of the Mexican Riviera before arriving in Los Angeles.

Curry said there were between 2,000-3,000 people on board the ship.

