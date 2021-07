TRUCKEE, Calif. (KTXL) — Crews responded to a plane crash and fire Monday afternoon near the Ponderosa Golf Course in Truckee.

According to the Truckee Police Department, a Bombardier CL 600 jet was on approach to land when it “impacted heavily treed terrain” near the Truckee-Tahoe Airport.

It was not immediately known how many people were on board.

The National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration are investigating the crash.

This is a developing story.