Crews rescued a stray dog who was trapped in a storm drain in Avocado Heights Friday afternoon following an hours-long extrication.

Authorities received calls about the trapped canine in a neighborhood on the 1500 block of South Delamare Drive around 4 p.m.

Neighbors in the area told KTLA they initially spotted the dog running around on Belgreen Drive and hiding under a car.

“It tried to snap when it came close to getting a hold of him,” said neighbor Gregory Marquez.

Before long, the small dog found itself stuck inside the storm drain, requiring the help of Los Angeles County Fire Department crews.

A firefighter initially lowered himself into the drain for some time before returning above ground without the dog.

An urban search and rescue team also arrived but had no idea how difficult the rescue would be.

“We tried food, we tried water, we tried to sweet talk him,” said Denice Lopez with L.A. County Fire. “He was scared. Every time we tried to grab him, he’d run back into the tunnel and so we were able to just grab him and pull him back out.”

Crew members got creative and dropped a long dog harness into the sewer drain with snacks including five hotdogs and three slices of bacon tied to the rope to lure the dog.

Firefighters rescued a dog trapped in a storm drain in Avocado Heights on June 23, 2023. (KTLA)

Following three unsuccessful attempts at securing the canine after a firefighter lowered himself into the drain, extra reinforcement arrived on the scene.

After over two grueling hours, the small dog was finally lifted above the ground to a round of applause from neighbors who had been nervously watching on the side.

The 12-pound mixed-breed black dog appeared to be older and although wearing a collar, there was no tag to be found.

The dog appeared to be in good health and crews provided the pooch with plenty of water afterward.

If no owner claims him within 10-15 days, he will be available for public adoption, officials said. All information can be found on the L.A. County Animal Control website, ID number A5563189.