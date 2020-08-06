Crews battle wildfire along I-5 near Grapevine

GRAPEVINE, Calif. (AP) — California fire crews are fighting a new wildfire near Grapevine, north of Los Angeles.

KGET-TV reported that the Fort Fire closed one lane of Interstate 5 in the area.

The blaze has burned approximately 350 acres and is 40% contained, according to the Kern County Fire Department.

Authorities have lifted most evacuations orders near another blaze in Southern California mountains that forced thousands of people from their homes.

The wildfire straddling Riverside and San Bernardino counties has consumed nearly 42 square miles of dry brush and chaparral since it broke last week.

#FortFire along the west side of southbound Interstate 5, south of Grapevine rd. Approximately 350 acres and 40% contained. CHP has one lane closed. Please reduce speeds and stay alert for emergency personnel working along the roadway. #kerncountyfiredepartment pic.twitter.com/UHnNNYZKTG — Kern County Fire (@kerncountyfire) August 6, 2020

