North Fire: Evacuation orders issued in 460-acre brush fire at 0% containment in Castaic

Crews were battling a brush fire in Castaic on April 28, 2021. (KTLA)

Evacuations were ordered as crews battled a 460-acre brush fire with 0% containment in Castaic on Wednesday.

The blaze, dubbed North Fire, sparked just after 1:30 p.m. in the 2900 block of The Old Road, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

A mandatory evacuation order was in place for residents, according to L.A. County sheriff’s officials:

North and west of West Hills Drive

North and west of Tesoro Del Valle Drive

North of Iron Village Drive

North of Copper Hill Drive

The latest evacuation information will be posted at santaclaritaemergency.com.

West Hills Drive is also closed between Copper Hill and Iron Village drives until further notice.

Evacuation warnings had earlier been issued for the areas of Rye Canyon Loop, Sterling Court and Iron Village Drive.

There were at least 120 firefighters at the scene, working to put the flames out.

The brush fire was not driven by wind, according to fire officials.

No injuries have been reported.

The city of Santa Clarita asked residents to avoid the area.

Check back for updates to this developing story.

UPDATE: The #NorthFire is now 460 acres in size with 0% containment. — Santa Clarita City (@santaclarita) April 29, 2021

5:20PM UPDATE: The #NorthFire is currently at 200 acres with only evacuation WARNINGS in place for Rye Canyon Loop, Iron Village Drive and Sterling Lane in Valencia. — SCV Sheriff (@SCVSHERIFF) April 29, 2021