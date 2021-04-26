Crane collapses onto Los Angeles County home

RANCHO PALOS VERDES, California (KTLA) – A large crane was embedded in the roof of a Rancho Palos Verdes home Monday afternoon.

The crane had tipped over and landed on the roof of a one-story home on the 30000 block of Cartier Drive, the Los Angeles County Fire Department detailed in a post on Twitter.

No injuries were reported, according to the department.

Sky5 aerial video showed a truck at the base of the crane tipped over to its side, in front of the home. The crane appeared to be smashing into the roof of the house, hanging over into the backyard.

Crews were working to assess the structural integrity, the department said.