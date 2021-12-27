Cracker Barrel is opening in this Central Valley county next year

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Cracker Barrel has officially revealed that it will have a location in Central Bakersfield which it plans to open this summer.

The popular chain, which confirmed the the location Monday, is planning to hire 150 full- and-part-time employees for its seventh California location and first in Bakersfield.

A sign has finally been put up where Logan’s Roadhouse used to stand on California Avenue just west of Oak Street.

The Tennessee-based chain is known for its country fried steak, chicken and dumplings and other Southern favorites. It operates more than 660 locations in 45 states.

The city finalized Cracker Barrel’s building permit on Dec. 6.