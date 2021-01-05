Cox adds $1M to gubernatorial exploratory committee

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (Inside California Politics) — Former California gubernatorial candidate John Cox has added $1 million to his exploratory committee, his latest move to challenge Gov. Gavin Newsom in 2022, according to sources familiar with the committee.

Cox ran for governor in 2018 – and lost against Newsom.

Cox announced his exploratory committee in September, and a large donation to a recall effort the following month. He has been a vocal critic of Newsom and his handling of closures during the COVID-19 pandemic.