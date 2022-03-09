A cow was on the loose in Lake View Terrace Wednesday afternoon.

The animal was reported to be walking on the eastbound side of the 210 Freeway just before noon, eventually exiting on hoof from the onramp.

The cow made its way to a shopping center parking lot on Wheatland Avenue and Foothill Boulevard.

Animal control officers were trying to wrangle in the cow, unsuccessfully attempting to boxing it in.

The cow ran past the officers out of the lot and onto a dirt path. A gate was closed behind the cow, trapping it in what appeared to be a private yard with other animals.

Eventually, six men were able to subdue the animal just before 1 p.m.

