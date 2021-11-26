Court blocks COVID-19 vaccine mandate for California prisons

California

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – AP Photo/Eric Risberg, File

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A federal appeals court has temporarily blocked an order that all California prison workers must be vaccinated against the coronavirus or have a religious or medical exemption. The court on Friday granted a stay of a lower court’s September mandate. The earlier requirement was supposed to take effect by Jan. 12 but the appeals court stays enforcement until at least March. According to state figures, more than 50,000 state prisoners — more than half of California’s state inmate population — have had COVID-19, and at least 242 have died from the disease.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Big Game Countdown
February 13 2022 12:00 am

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com