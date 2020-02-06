Court arraignment delayed for accused Greyhound bus shooter

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The arraignment of a man accused of opening fire on a Greyhound bus, killing one person and injuring five others, was postponed Wednesday so his public defender could check for conflicts of interest in representing him.

Anthony Devonte Williams, 33, is being held without bail on a charge of first-degree murder and five counts of attempted murder following Monday morning’s shooting on a bus traveling from Los Angeles to the Bay Area.

Deputy Public Defender Paul Cadman said he plans to request a gag order in the case where he and prosecutor Courtney Lewis would agree to not speak to the media.

Williams is next due in court on Feb. 13.

The shooting occurred around 1:30 a.m. Monday as the bus travelled north on Interstate 5, south of Fort Tejon Road. According to the California Highway Patrol, passengers managed to disarm Williams and the driver stopped as he was forced out of the vehicle.

Officers found Williams minutes later on the right shoulder of the highway and took him into custody without incident.

Kern County Sheriff’s Office has identified the person killed as Lurbis Elena Vence, 51, of Molino, Colombia.

