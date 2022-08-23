TRUCKEE, Calif. (KTXL) — An autopsy performed by the Nevada County Sheriff-Coroner on Tuesday identified the body found in Prosser Reservoir as Kiely Rodni, the missing 16-year-old girl.

After missing for more than two weeks, Rodni was believed to be found dead, along with her car, in the Prosser Reservoir by Adventures with Purpose on Sunday. The same group announced this week that the team will be coming to Fresno County in the coming week to help search for missing Selma woman Jolissa Fuentes.

“We have located a decedent inside the vehicle,” Nevada County Sherrif Shannon Moon said in a news conference on Monday. “We believe it is our missing person. We have not been able to positively identify but its more than likely where we are today.”

This is still an ongoing investigation, no further official information is available.