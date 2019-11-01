Coroner: Baby found unresponsive in bathtub died of accidental drowning

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 1-year-old girl who died after being found unresponsive in a bathtub drowned and her death was an accident, according to coroner’s officials.

A’niylah Mae Pittman was found April 25 in a bathtub at a residence in the 700 block of Terrace Way, according to the coroner’s office. She was pronounced dead the same day at Bakersfield Memorial Hospital.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.