Coroner: Baby found unresponsive in bathtub died of accidental drowning

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 1-year-old girl who died after being found unresponsive in a bathtub drowned and her death was an accident, according to coroner’s officials.

A’niylah Mae Pittman was found April 25 in a bathtub at a residence in the 700 block of Terrace Way, according to the coroner’s office. She was pronounced dead the same day at Bakersfield Memorial Hospital.

