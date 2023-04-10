SAN DIEGO — With April 11 being National Pet Day, a paw-fect vacation might be in store for the family and four-legged friends.
A San Diego-area hotel recently made the top 17 list of pet-friendly resorts in the U.S., according to a study. Loews Coronado Bay Resort, located at 4000 Coronado Bay Rd, was selected by TripsToDiscover for how well it caters to pets.
The resort, which is situated on a 15-acre peninsula, supplies treats, bowls and placemats upon check-in for your furry friends, the hotel said on its website.
Some perks the hotel offers: “Pet-in-Room” signs that can be used for doors; gourmet room service menus designed for cats and dogs by the chefs; and comforts like specialized bedding, collars, leashes, scratching posts, toys and litter boxes.
Also, dog-walking route maps, pickup bags and connections to recommended pet-walking and pet-sitting services are provided by the hotel.
Other California spots that made the travel discovery platform’s list include Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa & Casino, Calistoga Ranch in Calistoga and Stanford Inn in Mendocino.