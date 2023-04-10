SAN DIEGO — With April 11 being National Pet Day, a paw-fect vacation might be in store for the family and four-legged friends.

A San Diego-area hotel recently made the top 17 list of pet-friendly resorts in the U.S., according to a study. Loews Coronado Bay Resort, located at 4000 Coronado Bay Rd, was selected by TripsToDiscover for how well it caters to pets.

The Loews Coronado Bay Resort, main entrance area with shuttle bus (Adobe Stock)

The resort, which is situated on a 15-acre peninsula, supplies treats, bowls and placemats upon check-in for your furry friends, the hotel said on its website.

Some perks the hotel offers: “Pet-in-Room” signs that can be used for doors; gourmet room service menus designed for cats and dogs by the chefs; and comforts like specialized bedding, collars, leashes, scratching posts, toys and litter boxes.

Also, dog-walking route maps, pickup bags and connections to recommended pet-walking and pet-sitting services are provided by the hotel.

Other California spots that made the travel discovery platform’s list include Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa & Casino, Calistoga Ranch in Calistoga and Stanford Inn in Mendocino.