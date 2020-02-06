Convicted Kings County murderer dies in hospital; had been on death row for 21 years

Thomas Potts, 71, was pronounced dead Feb. 5, 2020.

SAN QUENTIN, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A condemned inmate who had been on death row for more than 21 years was pronounced dead in the hospital Wednesday.

Thomas Potts was convicted in 1998 of the murder of Fred and Shirley Jenks in Kings County and placed on death row. The 71-year-old’s cause of death is unknown but staff with the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation do not suspect foul play.

Statistics released by the CDCR show that since 1978, when California reinstated capital punishment, 82 condemned inmates have died of natural causes.

