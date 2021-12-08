Convicted killer Scott Peterson resentenced to life without parole

SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Scott Peterson on Wednesday was resentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the murder of his wife Laci Peterson and his unborn son Connor in 2002.

California Supreme Court had previously overturned his death sentence.

FILE – This Nov. 29, 2021 photo from the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, shows inmate Scott Peterson, who was convicted for the 2002 murders of his pregnant wife and unborn son. Peterson is expected to be resentenced to life in prison on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, after the state Supreme Court ruled that his jury was improperly screened for bias against the death penalty. (California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation via AP, File)

Laci disappeared Christmas Eve 2002. That’s when prosecutors said he killed her and then dumped her pregnant body into San Francisco Bay from his fishing boat. The 27-year-old and her unborn son washed ashore about four months later.

Peterson was sentenced to death in 2004, but the California Supreme Court later overturned his death sentence because of an error made by the original judge.

About 12 family members from both Laci’s family and Peterson’s family will also be at the courthouse to make statements.

