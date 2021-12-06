Congressman Devin Nunes announces retirement

FILE – In this Dec. 9, 2019 file photo, Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif, the ranking member of the House Intelligence Committee, confers with Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, and Rep. John Ratcliffe, R-Texas, during a break as the House Judiciary Committee considers the investigative findings in the impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump, on Capitol Hill in Washington. New documents released on Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, by House Democrats suggest that Nunes was more deeply involved than was previously known in efforts by allies of President Donald Trump to dig up dirt in Ukraine on former Vice President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Congressman Devin Nunes has announced his retirement from the House of Representatives at the end of 2021.

In a letter, Nunes said he had been “presented with a new opportunity to fight for the most important issues I believe in.”

“I’m writing to let you know I’ve decided to pursue this opportunity, and therefore I will be leaving the House of Representatives at the end of 2021,” Nunes said in an email to supporters.

The Associated Press reported Nunes will start at Trump Media & Technology Group in January 2022.

In Nov. 2020, Nunes defeated Democratic challenger Phil Arballo to retain California’s District 22 seat.