Congressman Devin Nunes announces retirement

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Congressman Devin Nunes has announced his retirement from the House of Representatives at the end of 2021.
In a letter, Nunes said he had been “presented with a new opportunity to fight for the most important issues I believe in.”
“I’m writing to let you know I’ve decided to pursue this opportunity, and therefore I will be leaving the House of Representatives at the end of 2021,” Nunes said in an email to supporters.
The Associated Press reported Nunes will start at Trump Media & Technology Group in January 2022.
In Nov. 2020, Nunes defeated Democratic challenger Phil Arballo to retain California’s District 22 seat.